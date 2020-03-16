Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTE. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, CEO Gary Guidry purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,437,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,452. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,656,000 shares of company stock worth $997,366.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after buying an additional 4,718,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,005,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,070,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 224,849 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 586,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 620,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTE opened at $0.25 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.