Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,603,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,316 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up about 2.7% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 13.52% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $83,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAR. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 9,883,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,347,000 after buying an additional 101,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,659. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

