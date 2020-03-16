Graviocoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $931.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $251,173.65 and approximately $931.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,285,375,233 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,580,233 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

