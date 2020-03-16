Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 1,567.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,483 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 321,939 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 685,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

NYSE CLF opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,727 shares in the company, valued at $592,410.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 235,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

