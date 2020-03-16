Guardian Capital LP Has $32.17 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,965 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.08% of BCE worth $32,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in BCE by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in BCE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in BCE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BCE by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in BCE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $40.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.28.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

