GXChain Price Tops $0.28 (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00005704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Bit-Z and OTCBTC. GXChain has a total market cap of $18.46 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi, Bit-Z, QBTC, DragonEX, BigONE, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

