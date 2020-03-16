GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 345 ($4.54).

A number of analysts recently commented on GYM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of GYM Group stock opened at GBX 157.40 ($2.07) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.36 million and a PE ratio of 24.59. GYM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 272.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 268.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85.

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

