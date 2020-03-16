Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $13.54 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,851 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,592,882,000 after acquiring an additional 429,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after acquiring an additional 279,674 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,619,894,000 after acquiring an additional 965,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $158.83 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.78 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,057.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

