Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 35,112 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Halliburton worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $6.27. 2,216,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,968,858. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

