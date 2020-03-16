Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $50,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

Shares of FIS traded down $16.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.46. 651,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,105. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 119.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.29. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $104.87 and a one year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

