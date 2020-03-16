Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,822 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of Baidu worth $26,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,933,000 after acquiring an additional 208,886 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,497,000 after buying an additional 142,650 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,908,000 after buying an additional 280,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,916,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,306,000 after buying an additional 1,195,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,608,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,329,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,993. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $186.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

