Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $63.14 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,778 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paypal were worth $63,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $12.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.08. 1,919,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,020,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.46. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.97.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

