Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 20,895 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,895 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $65,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $26.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.57 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

