Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG stock traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.77. 3,577,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.