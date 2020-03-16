Hartford Financial Services Group Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $5.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.80.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

NYSE HIG opened at $42.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,572,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after buying an additional 326,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

