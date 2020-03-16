HBC Financial Services PLLC Purchases New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,161 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.4% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $158.83 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $113.78 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,057.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

