Head to Head Comparison: Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) and The Competition

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) is one of 36 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Twin River Worldwide to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Twin River Worldwide pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 50.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million $55.13 million 8.01 Twin River Worldwide Competitors $3.64 billion $291.06 million 18.01

Twin River Worldwide’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Twin River Worldwide and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Twin River Worldwide Competitors 624 2277 2850 111 2.42

Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.48%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 79.94%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide 10.53% 19.06% 6.35% Twin River Worldwide Competitors 6.52% -25.42% 3.77%

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

