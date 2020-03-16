Head-To-Head Contrast: Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) & Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Intel alerts:

This table compares Intel and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel 29.25% 29.01% 16.43% Ichor 1.73% 10.03% 4.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intel and Ichor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $71.97 billion 2.65 $21.05 billion $4.87 9.16 Ichor $620.84 million 0.74 $10.73 million $0.95 21.28

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Ichor. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intel and Ichor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 8 13 17 0 2.24 Ichor 0 2 5 0 2.71

Intel presently has a consensus target price of $65.13, suggesting a potential upside of 46.00%. Ichor has a consensus target price of $36.14, suggesting a potential upside of 78.75%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than Intel.

Risk & Volatility

Intel has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ichor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intel beats Ichor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products. It also provides NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; and programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, and military markets. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization, and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. Its platforms are used in notebooks, systems, and desktops; cloud, enterprise, and communication infrastructure market segments; and retail, automotive, industrial, and various other embedded applications. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, industrial and communication equipment manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a collaboration with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to develop software defined infrastructure for network functions virtualization, distributed cloud, and 5G applications. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Korea. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.