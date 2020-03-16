Head to Head Review: Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and National General (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Maiden alerts:

27.9% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of National General shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Maiden shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of National General shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maiden and National General’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $2.16 billion 0.03 -$544.62 million N/A N/A National General $5.18 billion 0.29 $348.07 million $2.75 4.88

National General has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Maiden and National General, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 0 0 0 N/A National General 0 1 1 0 2.50

National General has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.16%. Given National General’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National General is more favorable than Maiden.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and National General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden -36.82% -219.93% -4.86% National General 6.55% 16.89% 3.52%

Risk & Volatility

Maiden has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National General has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National General beats Maiden on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage. It also provides homeowners policies consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners. In addition, this segment offers small business automobile insurance products, which covers liability and physical damage caused by light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles; motorcycle insurance products for various types of motorcycles, golf carts, and all-terrain vehicles; and lender-placed insurance products, including fire, home, and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. It sells its products through retail store fronts, Web/mobile, phone contact centers, and kiosks; and agents and affinity partners. The company's Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products, such as accident/AD&D coverage in the event of bodily injury or death due to accidental means; hospital indemnity; short-term medical plans; cancer/critical illness policies; basic dental coverage; and life insurance products for individuals, as well as stop loss programs for employers. It sells its products through agents, managing general underwriters, employers, Internet; and directly. The company was formerly known as American Capital Acquisition Corporation. National General Holdings Corp. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.