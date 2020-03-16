Head to Head Survey: National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) versus The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. National Retail Properties pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The GEO Group pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Retail Properties has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and The GEO Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. The GEO Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of National Retail Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of National Retail Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of The GEO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Retail Properties and The GEO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties $670.49 million 12.40 $299.18 million $2.76 17.54 The GEO Group $2.48 billion 0.62 $166.60 million $2.75 4.63

National Retail Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The GEO Group. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Retail Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National Retail Properties and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties 43.34% 7.70% 3.95% The GEO Group 6.72% 18.66% 4.37%

Risk and Volatility

National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for National Retail Properties and The GEO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties 0 3 3 0 2.50 The GEO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Retail Properties presently has a consensus target price of $61.17, suggesting a potential upside of 26.35%. Given National Retail Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Retail Properties is more favorable than The GEO Group.

Summary

National Retail Properties beats The GEO Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 135 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

