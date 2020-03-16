Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Up 6.4% in February

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 370,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

HCAT stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $782,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,198.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $511,942.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,948.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,194 shares of company stock worth $1,601,290 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

