Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $824.18 million.Healthequity also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.70-1.81 EPS.

Shares of HQY traded down $9.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthequity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthequity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Healthequity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

In other Healthequity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,413 shares of company stock worth $2,955,616 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

