Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Short Interest Update

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at $163,670.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

HTLD traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $15.78. 513,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.76. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

