Hedera Hashgraph Achieves Market Cap of $127.41 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $127.41 million and approximately $40.27 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.02229942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00190216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00056049 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,444,004,334 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.