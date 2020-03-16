Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Johnson Rice raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz acquired 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

