Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Sold by Broadfin Capital LLC

Broadfin Capital LLC decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 108,507 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 46,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,477. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $903.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.10. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $26.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.74%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

