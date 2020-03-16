HeroNode (HER) 1-Day Volume Hits $314.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, HeroNode has traded 49% lower against the US dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $28,336.09 and $314.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, LBank, Token Store and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeroNode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.02229942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00190216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106817 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LBank, Bilaxy, Token Store and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.