Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Hess (NYSE:HES) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HES. Cowen began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

NYSE HES traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,166,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.82. Hess has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hess will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,018.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc S. Lipschultz purchased 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,712.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $901,185,000 after purchasing an additional 645,446 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Hess by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hess by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,795,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,977,000 after acquiring an additional 248,195 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 590,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,405,000 after acquiring an additional 150,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

