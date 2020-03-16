Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Hess (NYSE:HES) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Hess stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,166,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,999. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.82. Hess has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. Hess’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Hess by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,506,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hess by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

