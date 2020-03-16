Hiveterminal Token Achieves Market Cap of $856,883.02 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $856,883.02 and $567.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00019103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.02220021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00191047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 158.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00034533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00036114 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

