Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Hologic worth $13,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after buying an additional 281,078 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Hologic by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $6,610,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hologic by 62.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 158,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

