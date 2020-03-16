Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 6,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 707,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other Home Bancshares news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,852. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

