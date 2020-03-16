Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Upgraded by FIX to “Outperform”

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was upgraded by investment analysts at FIX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of FIXX traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 541,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,072. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $634.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.28.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a negative net margin of 6,237.46%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $256,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,706 shares of company stock worth $12,851,722. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

