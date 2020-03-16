Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 114.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of FIXX opened at $14.89 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a negative net margin of 6,237.46%. Research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $136,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,722 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Homology Medicines by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

