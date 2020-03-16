Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 440.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 847.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.42. 200,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 billion. Analysts predict that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

