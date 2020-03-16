Honeycomb Asset Management LP Invests $49.13 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,652,126 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 4.7% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Honeycomb Asset Management LP owned 0.10% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.19. 10,325,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,889,388. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,851,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $115,583,244.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,764,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,077,056.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,651,491 shares of company stock worth $178,498,245 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

