Honeycomb Asset Management LP Sells 200,000 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP decreased its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. JD.Com comprises approximately 2.7% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Honeycomb Asset Management LP owned about 0.05% of JD.Com worth $28,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.59. 6,394,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,636,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.79.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

