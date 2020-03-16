Honeycomb Asset Management LP Sells 255,100 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255,100 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.5% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,683,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

BABA stock traded down $11.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,378,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,095,006. The firm has a market cap of $493.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

