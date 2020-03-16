HOQU (HQX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $117,763.06

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 29.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Cobinhood and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). HOQU has a market cap of $117,763.06 and $1.48 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOQU has traded 66.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.02232743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00189252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035247 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Hotbit, Cobinhood, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

