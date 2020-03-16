Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTBI stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $523.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

