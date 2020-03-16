Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,950 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 75,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 17,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,239,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,971,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $14.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.27. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

