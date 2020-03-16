Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,840 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of NIC worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NIC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NIC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIC by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NIC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

EGOV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NIC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.