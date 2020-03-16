Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.67

News coverage about Hudson (NYSE:HUD) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hudson earned a news sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE HUD opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Hudson has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.35 million, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

