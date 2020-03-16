Hyperion (HYN) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $21.97 million and $1.84 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00001365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion's official website is www.hyn.space. Hyperion's official Twitter account is @

The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bibox, Hotbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

