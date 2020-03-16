I/O Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,750.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 50.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $599,706.42 and $1,750.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00859982 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00040764 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,043,293 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.