IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $159.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $164.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.89.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $15.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.70. The stock had a trading volume of 811,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.32 and its 200-day moving average is $164.18.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,712,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,870,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after purchasing an additional 214,848 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,581,000 after purchasing an additional 170,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 923,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,844,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

