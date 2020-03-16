Incent Reaches Market Cap of $2.72 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. Incent has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $22,221.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0592 or 0.00001195 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, Liqui and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Incent has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.02235270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00191746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00036360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00037053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00107917 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

