Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 858,400 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 814,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $114,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,781,000 after purchasing an additional 112,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,823,000 after acquiring an additional 51,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,894,000 after acquiring an additional 150,695 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 712,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 81,862 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.45. 353,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,352. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.33.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on INDB shares. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

