Ink (INK) Reaches Market Cap of $634,433.63

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Ink has a total market cap of $634,433.63 and approximately $474.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, Exrates and CoinBene. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00021813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.02236326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00190361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000723 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00034672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035594 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, ZB.COM, Gate.io, EXX, Exrates, LBank, Bit-Z, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Coinrail, Exmo, CoinBene and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

