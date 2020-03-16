Ink Protocol One Day Volume Tops $6,203.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Bibox and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 62.1% against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $79,722.31 and $6,203.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,099,737 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene, COSS, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

